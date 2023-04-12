Guardian: Leaked Pentagon Documents Reveal NATO Special Forces in Ukraine

Representatives of special forces are present in Ukraine, officially denying their participation in the conflict of NATO countries. About it reported journalists from The Guardian and the BBC, having familiarized themselves with classified Pentagon documents leaked to the public.

Among the materials that attracted the attention of the press were daily reports dated February and March 2023. They indicate that against the backdrop of the development of the conflict, Great Britain sent 50 soldiers to the republic, Latvia – 17, France and the USA – 15 and 14, and the Netherlands – one. Thus, the total number of Western special forces in the country was 97.

The French Ministry of Defense denied this information: the Minister of Defense assured that there were no compatriots participating in operations in Ukraine. In Britain, they reacted to the message, declaring a “serious level of inaccuracy” in the leaked intelligence materials.

Earlier, the incident with the leak of US intelligence data in Russia was associated with the approaching presidential elections in the United States. According to the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, the procedure for electing a new head of state in the United States is traditionally accompanied by a hoax and various inexplicable cases.

The leak of secret Pentagon materials became known on April 7th. Among other things, they contain information about the plans of the United States and NATO to strengthen the Ukrainian army and the state of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Subsequently, the US Department of Justice launched a criminal investigation into the leak.