The new title of the Battlefield saga has been the protagonist in recent months due to the different leaks that, among other things, would have revealed several details such as the new location of Battlefield 6. But in the company of this, several official news have echoed these last weeks, where for example we have known that is newit will only come to the next generation consoles such as Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 5 and PC.
Although, now new details of Battlefield 6 and its trailer thanks to the well-known and trusted Tom Henderson via Reddit. In this case, the first trailer for Battlefield 6 to be revealed soon, will show us one of the locations, weapons, vehicles, day and night cycle and much more that we are going to show you below.
Leaked new details of Battlefield 6 and its trailer
The trailer will begin with a sunny day and blue skies, but will end with the night in the middle of a storm. As Battlefield 6 will have natural disasters.
It will show one of the locations, soldiers, weapons, vehicles and much more.
It seems that Battlefield 6 will have a dynamic weather system, accompanied by the cycle of day and night.
All aspects of the weapons can be customized.
The soldiers will have much more complete armors, with a more futuristic touch compared to Battlefield 4. Although these will not be noticed in the fighting.
There will be much more fluidity when it comes to handling our characters, getting a little closer to what we can already see in Call of Duty.
The matchmaking system in multiplayer modes will be through the level of each player, thus making the games much more balanced between both teams and the ratio of deaths and losses.
Tom Henderson “claims” that he heard nothing about a campaign mode like in previous titles.
Various details of the Battlefield 6 trailer are leaked such as the new location, among other things
