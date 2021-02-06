Forza Horizon 4 is one of the leading driving games that can be enjoyed today on Xbox and PC. It has been more than two years since its launch but it is seen as a fresh, dynamic game, with new challenges and rewards every week. Now, it seems that there are interesting movements for the future, where the arrival of new content to Forza Horizon 4 with a new expansion pack.
And this news, without a doubt, is great news for so many users who were waiting for new content to continue enjoying this driving experience at the Horizon festival. Although it will not be so much, because it indicates that it is an expansion pack via DLC that would involve additional payment. As can be seen, the Forza Horizon 4 would have been the place where a new expansion pack has been discovered that would make Hot Wheels return.
And the person responsible for filtering the arrival of new content to Forza Horizon 4 exposes even the content that is will be added via the Hot Wheels Pack for Forza Horizon 4. A pack that includes up to 6 new cars whose design is inspired by the toy car manufacturer. It is not the first time that Hot Wheels joins Forza Horizon, it already had its expansion in Forza Horizon 3.
In Forza Horizon 4 it seemed that the thing was going to be in the agreement that brought the LEGO expansion. An expansion that managed to get out of the style of the game and allowed it to be approached in a more jovial and fun way. The arrival of this new content to Forza Horizon 4 it is going the same way, although it seems to be focused exclusively on adding new cars.
Six new vehicles have been found as the 2Jetz 2018 Hot Wheels, a 1969 International-Harvester Hot Wheels, a 1957 Nash Metropolitan Hot Wheels, a 1949 Hot Wheels Ford F-5 Dually Custom, a 1957 Hot Wheels AM Roadster, and a 1972 Hot Wheels Chevrolet LUV. Its arrival would be effective, it seems, on February 11, making it coincide with the new update that will give way to a new Season of events.
And these events may have room for new tests and, if this new content for Forza Horizon 4 has something more to offer than cars, there could be a lot of content to get a little out of the routine that is being noticed in the game. Now that it is expected that its next installment may arrive in 2021, although for now it is nothing more than a rumor, Forza Horizon 4 must be heard again, re-engage the players who want to continue enjoying this game and approach its next installment with an excited community.
Playground Games recruits staff for the next Forza Horizon
We will be attentive to all the information about the Forza Horizon license in the coming weeks, waiting for more content and information about Forza Horizon 5. If you are interested in this driving style, you can enjoy Forza Horizon 4 on Xbox consoles, with improvements for the next-gen, and on PC, being included in the Xbox Game Pass game catalog.
