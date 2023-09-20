When Yakuza: Like a Dragon released in 2020, there was an odd situation where the PS5 version released four months after the Xbox Series X/S version, with no explanations given.

Thanks to the huge leak of documents accidentally uploaded by Microsoft to the US FTC, we now know why the PS5 version of Yakuza: Like a Dragon was released later than its Xbox next-gen counterparts.

In a series of emails dated 1st June 2020, Xbox execs Phil Spencer, Sarah Bond, and Damon Baker (who has since left Microsoft and joined publisher Kepler Interactive) discuss how the company essentially ended up with a timed exclusive on next-gen consoles thanks to a number of caveats with certain deals struck between itself, Sega and Sony.



To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings

Newscast: The biggest Xbox leak in history discussed.Watch on YouTube

Here’s the timeline of releases for Yakuza: Like a Dragon:

16th January 2020 for Japan on PS4

10th November 2020 worldwide (sans Japan) on PS4, PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S

25th February 2021 for Japan on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S

2nd March 2021 worldwide on PS5.

So a bit complicated! The relevant email conversation began with Spencer pointing out an IGN tweet from 7th May 2020, which linked to an article on Yakuza: Like a Dragon being a launch title for Xbox Series X/S. “This isn’t next-gen exclusive is it?” Spencer asked, to which Baker explained it was not. At this point, the game had been released in Japan on PS4 only.

Baker noted the game would be available on PS4 and PS5, but it would be available from day one on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. Baker also pointed out Xbox had “rest of world marketing rights outside of Japan” and could release the game at any point.

However, a couple of emails later, Baker explained the bizarre circumstances which led to the staggered release dates across different platforms and regions. Sony had a year-long exclusivity deal for Yakuza: Like a Dragon within Asia on PS4 only, lasting from 16th January 2020 to 16th January 2021. During this period, Microsoft was not allowed to release an Xbox version of the game inside Japan.

The Xbox FTC gigaleak

Image credit: Microsoft/Eurogamer Newscast: The biggest Xbox leak in history

But, due to a parity clause, this also meant Sony couldn’t release a PS5 version in Japan until Microsoft released its Xbox Series X/S version. “Added bonus for the West – we have just learned that Sega will not launch a PS5 version with Scarlett this holiday (only PS4),” Baker added – Scarlett being the internal codename for Xbox’s next-gen consoles.

So, once the game’s worldwide release rolled around, Sega wasn’t planning on releasing the PS5 version of the game during the winter holiday period of 2020, leaving the Xbox versions as the only next-gen versions available everywhere except Japan. After 16th January 2021, Xbox would be free to put its next-gen version on sale in Japan, after which Sony could then release its next-gen version in Japan too. Eventually, the game released on PS5 worldwide in March.

“It’s a big deal that the next Yakuza is Scarlett launch exclusive, can we say that?” Spencer replied. “It might even be worth some money from us if we can market this,” he added. “It’s funny that they don’t even list PS5 in their graphic,” Spencer also said of promotional materials for the game at the time.

The group briefly discussed launching a limited edition version of Xbox Series X in Japan in collaboration with Sega, following rumors of a Sega-branded Xbox console being released in Japan. Spencer said Sega was “doing good work with us on a lot of fronts”, and suggested Sega could wrap in franchises such as Sonic and Jet Set Radio.

The Microsoft documents are no longer available on the court’s public servers, following their discovery and the court’s subsequent removal of all files related to the ongoing case of the FTC vs. Microsoft. Spencer has called the information in the leaks “old”which detailed plans for a digital-only Xbox Series X/S console next year, and the next Xbox console in 2028. “We will share the real plans when we are ready,” Spencer concluded.