There are reports the upcoming Nintendo Switch release The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom has leaked.

It appears a link to a rom containing the entire game has started making its way online. Nintendo-focused YouTuber Nintendo Prime said they “have confirmed” it is real.

In a separate YouTube video, Nintendo Prime stated they checked the link they had been sent, and it was “the rom for Echoes of Wisdom”. The YouTuber – who has not shared any of the leaked footage, stating they are not distributing the rom as it’s “illegal and career ending to do so” – said Echoes of Wisdom is now playable on emulators.

We’ve played Legend Of Zelda: Echoes Of Wisdom! Here’s What You Need To Know. Watch on YouTube

Zelda content creator Zelda Lore also confirmed Echoes of Wisdom has leaked. “People already have it on emulators,” the account posted on X.

As such, if you are hoping to head into Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom as blind as possible when the game releases, this is your warning to mute any keywords and such on social media platforms such as X, Reddit and YouTube.

I have confirmed via a link the rom is real: Echoes of Wisdom has officially leaked two weeks ahead of release. Get your word blocks in folks. Whole game to be spoiled by tomorrow — Nintendo Prime (@NintyPrime) September 12, 2024

Officially, Echoes of Wisdom is set to debut later this month, on 26th September.

Ahead of the game’s launch, fans have been busy trying to work out where in the series’ timeline Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom sits. Our Ed also took a closer look at one of Nintendo’s previous Echoes of Wisdom trailers, spotting a few extra details you may have missed.

Our Tom has already been hands-on with the upcoming release, noting it “manages to still feel like a proper Zelda game – rather than being a more forgettable princess-led spin-off” in Eurogamer’s Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom preview.