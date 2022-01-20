The memories SSD they were definitely one of the most important points for the new generation of consoles, but we must also admit that both the PS5 As the X-series They debuted with very limited storage space. It’s possible to extend the size of the SSD on either of these two platforms, but the process doesn’t come cheap, so we certainly appreciate it when a new game debuts with a modest install size. Unfortunately, it seems that Dying Light 2 will not be the case.

We say this because the installation size that this game will have on next-generation consoles has already been leaked, and things are not looking good for users of Xbox. Apparently, dying light 2 will take up 72GB of space on X|S-series, Meanwhile in PS5 will be only of 32GB.

Here are the official file sizes for Dying Light 2 🟦32.5GB on PS5

🟥60GB on PC and 🥁🥁🥁🥁🥁🥁 🟩72GB on Xbox At this point I think Xbox is just trying to get me to buy a larger, overpriced Seagate Expansion Card.#dyinglight2 pic.twitter.com/BGo8XlPg7u — K-Med (The Backlog Chronicles) (@K__Med) January 18, 2022

For now there is no official explanation as to why Dying Light 2 weighs twice as much on consoles Xbox, but it could have something to do with the compression technology incorporated in the PS5 to precisely reduce the installation size in certain games. Surely the situation will become clearer as we get closer to its release date.

Dying Light 2 will debut on February 4, 2022 for PS4, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC. If you thought to play the version of SwitchThen we have very bad news for you.

Publisher’s note: It’s still too early to predict, but there’s a chance these sizes are wrong and the game actually weighs much less on both consoles. I think 32GB is a decent size for a title of this scale, but you might as well clear out some memory on your Series X or S if you’re thinking of getting into Dying Light 2.

