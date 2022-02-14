We’ve known for some time that Michael Keaton will reprise the role of Batman for the Batman movies. Flash Y batgirl. However, we haven’t gotten an official look at the actor in the suit he originally wore in 1989. Fortunately, that changed over the weekend, when a series of leaked images showed us Keaton as the Dark Knight once again.

Recently, the BatgirlFilm profile on Twitter shared a series of images that Michael Keaton is shown in the Batman suit on the set of batgirl. Although we still need to see a trailer, what we are presented with here looks promising.

batgirl It’s coming to HBO Max sometime this year. Along with this, hopefully in the next trailer for Flash Let’s get a better look at Michael Keaton in this iconic role. On related topics, these are the best versions of Batman according to fans. Similarly, Robert Pattinson reveals who would be the perfect villain for The Batman 2.

Via: batgirlfilm