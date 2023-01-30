As is already known, the saga of Horizon is far from over, that’s because a DLC is going to be released this year for Forbidden Westas well as the virtual reality experience, Call of the Mountain. However, there has already been talk that there will be a multiplayer experience, and apparently images of this project have already leaked on social networks.

The content came to light via the game’s official community subreddit and u/BirdonWheels, who says that the images were supposedly taken in the summer of 2020, where it is said that and includes a “join PC” and “join PS4” option. That means, that it will possibly be released for both consoles and also for PC.

At this time the video has been taken down for copyright, but according to the English media descriptions, the video mainly shows the game’s environments, characters, enemies, and skins. To this is added that the art is a little different from the main franchise, which could have changed, since the alpha is three years old.

Here an image:

Remember that for now the multiplayer of Horizon it has not been officially revealed.

Via: Eurogamer

Editor’s note: It seems that this game is part of the new path that PlayStation wants to take, since a game of this type is also being prepared but for The Last of Us.