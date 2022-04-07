If all goes well, next July we will finally have the premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder, film that will introduce us to a new version of the God of Thunder. For months, material related to this future feature film began to leak, and the most recent of them has allowed us to take a more detailed look at the new costumes of its protagonists.

Once Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has reached cinemas, the marketing machinery of Disney will move towards Thor 4and as part of a future advertising campaign, an image was leaked that shows us Thor Y Jane Foster ready for battle:

Of course, one of the most remarkable elements, apart from seeing Jane Foster carrying the mighty mjolnirthe thing is Thor He has already regained his physique, and the obese version that we saw in Avengers: Endgame it was already a thing of the past.

Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters next July 8, 2022.

Publisher’s note: I understand that from now on Jane Foster will be the new Goddess of Thunder, I just hope that Thor is not completely forgotten. A new generation of Avengers is upon us, and who knows when we’ll next see them teaming up on the big screen.

Via: Disneyphile