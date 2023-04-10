Western security experts and US officials confirmed the suspicion of a person from the United States being involved in the leaking of documents that circulated on the Internet and included details related to the war in Ukraine and the Israeli intelligence service.

The US Department of Justice, which has opened an investigation into the documents, is trying to determine the source of the leaks.

Doubts about the “Spring Battle”

Meanwhile, there are doubts about the Ukrainian army’s intention to launch a “spring battle” or counterattack against the Russian army, after leaked US documents revealed plans to prepare for the battle and the nature of Western military support.

This comes at a time when the Russian Wagner Group confirmed that the Ukrainian army is preparing for the spring battle and has mobilized between 200,000 and 400,000 personnel for it.

Is the counterattack just a mirage?

A question shrouded in ambiguity in light of reports confirmed that the Ukrainian forces do not have enough resources to engage in a major battle.

The leaked American documents revealed aspects of the secrets of the war and how to prepare for it, including training programs and arming the Ukrainian army with modern equipment by NATO and the United States. This would benefit Russia and enable it to learn about the details of the battle and improve preparations to confront it.

There is evidence of another defect in the preparation for the Ukrainian counterattack, as the Wall Street Journal indicated that the air defenses in Ukraine may exhaust their last reserves of S-300 missiles by next May, and thus Kiev may lose the battle of the sky, which allows Russian aviation to carry out strikes in Ukrainian depth with complete freedom instead of firing missiles from the high seas.

There is another problem facing the counterattack, which is the shortage of missiles, as the New York Times questioned the European Union’s ability to produce nearly a million missiles annually to provide a supply line for the Ukrainian army.

The answer, according to expert estimates, is that it is very difficult to provide such a number of missiles, at least in the short term.

In light of the aforementioned Western data, we find the novel of the leader of the Russian Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, moving in another direction.

Where he reported that Kiev had collected between 200 thousand to 400 thousand soldiers in preparation for the spring offensive, stressing the need not to underestimate the matter.

And between the absence of the horizon of the spring battle and Wagner’s statements, battles continue in eastern Ukraine amid uncertainty in the course of the war.