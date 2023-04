How did you feel about the content of this article?

US officials have highlighted that the documents offer clues to US methods of gathering information about Russian plans in the Ukraine war. | Photo: Oleg Petrasyuk/EFE

Pentagon documents leaked on social media would give an idea of ​​the extent of US penetration into Russia’s intelligence services and its ability to warn Ukraine about Moscow’s plans and its war machinery. The revelation was made by the newspaper The New York Times this Saturday (8).

The documents, dated late February and early March, speak of a Russian army depleted after a year of war against Ukraine and a deeply compromised military apparatus. However, they also show that the US appears to be spying on Ukraine’s top military and politicians to gain information about their combat strategies.

O NYT reported the leak of documents, now investigated by the FBI, detailing US and NATO plans to bolster Ukraine’s offensive in the war against Russia. They contained tables of future weapons deliveries, data on troop and battalion strengths, as well as military plans.

The Pentagon said it is “analyzing” the publication of the leaked documents on the social networks Twitter and Telegram, and also on the image site 4chan, with information about Ukraine, the Middle East and China.

US officials stressed that the documents offer clues to US methods for gathering information about Russian plans, but they do not yet know whether any of their sources of information will be cut off as a result of the leak.

The release of the documents complicated relations with allied countries and raised questions about the United States’ ability to keep its secrets. The leak could also affect diplomatic relations with other countries, as the documents make it clear that the US is not only spying on Russia, but also on its allies, according to the US newspaper.

A senior US official told the paper that the Pentagon had instituted procedures in recent days to “block” the distribution of highly classified information documents.