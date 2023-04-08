Leaked Documents | According to the USA, the Ukraine leak is intentional and harmful, the documents also mention Finland

The US Department of Justice begins an investigation into secret documents leaked to social media. So far, there is no confirmation of the authenticity of the documents, the leaker or the motives.

To social the documents leaked to the media are estimated to contain classified information related to US national security.

The leaked information concerns Ukraine in particular, but also the Middle East, China and the fight against terrorism. They also contain information about Finland’s military aid to Ukraine. American magazine of The New York Times according to the experts interviewed, there may be more than a hundred leaked documents in total.

The documentaries are now circulating heavily on Twitter and Telegram. HS has acquired several dozen of them.

The information leaks were the first to be reported on Thursday The New York Times based on high sources in the presidential administration. On Friday, the newspaper reported on another document leak, which has been reported to be part of a previous leak. Numerous other international media have also written about the matter, some of them, such as the French one Le Mondehas also published pictures of the leaked documents.

The leaked information is photographs of documents marked “top secret” regarding Ukraine’s military buildup ahead of its expected spring counteroffensive. Some of the documents are dated to the beginning of March, some to the latter half of February.

On Friday, the US Department of Justice announced that it would open an investigation into the matter, including the US channel CNN news.

HS reviews what is currently known about the case.

Ukraine’s fighting ability questionable

Bedridden the documents reveal information, for example, about the training and equipment status of the Ukrainian forces, as well as the arms and equipment assistance provided by different countries.

They tell what Ukraine is believed to need for an attack. They also reveal figures about Western special forces operating in Ukraine and tell at what pace Ukrainian forces are using ammunition from the Himars rocket launcher systems. The authorities have not informed about this.

Visiting researcher at the Aleksanteri Institute Ilmari Käihkö rate for HS on Friday, that if the documents are authentic, the Ukrainian forces are not in as good shape as the West would like.

The documents show NATO’s assessment, according to which Ukraine would have enough capability, especially for medium-range air defense on the front, until mid-May.

“This gives rise to the idea that Russia’s strategic missile campaign seems to have been somewhat successful in exhausting Ukraine’s air defenses,” HS fact checker John Helin commented on Saturday.

On Friday, Käihkö also considered the information about Ukraine’s lack of ammunition to be worrying and said that the leaked information raises questions about Ukraine’s combat capability.

In beds the documents also present estimates of the fallen forces of Ukraine and Russia. In the documents, US estimates of Russia’s losses are about 2-3 times higher than Ukraine’s losses, which is, however, significantly less than the estimates presented by the Ukrainians.

There are two different versions of the loss figures circulating online, stated a researcher from the investigative journalism network Bellingcat, among other things Aric Toler on Twitter. In one of them, the loss figures of the supposed original documents have been turned upside down in favor of Russia.

According to HS’s information, there are several different versions of the other parts of the leak.

Internationally attention has also been attracted by the plans that surfaced on Friday, which present the Pentagon’s scenarios on how Israel could send lethal aid to Ukraine.

So far, Israel has stayed out of arms aid to Ukraine. It is not known that it participated in the preparation of the laid-out plans.

Ukrainian army soldiers were trained in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine two weeks ago.

Information about Finland’s military aid

In the documents information about the arms and training aid provided by Finland to Ukraine is mentioned, which has not been in the public domain before.

According to the documents, Finland has, for example, provided training to Ukraine in February-March. It is not clear from the documents whether Finns have trained Ukrainian troops in Finland or somewhere else.

According to the documents, Finland would have delivered at least 20 Finnish-made Pasi crew transport vehicles to Ukraine. According to Käihkö, a couple of them would have already ended up in the hands of the Russians and a couple were destroyed.

In addition, in some of the documents, it is clear from the marginal markings that the documents in question would have been notified to, among others, Finland. Some of the markings, on the other hand, mean that they should not be distributed at all to people other than US citizens.

There is no certainty to what extent the information is authentic

of the United States the Ministry of Justice’s announcement of the start of the investigation would indicate that the leaked documents are genuine.

Reporter of the US magazine Politico Lara Seligman has told on Twitterthat an unnamed US official has confirmed the authenticity of the documents, but claimed they were heavily edited.

There is no certainty about the original source and motive of the leak. The New York Times reported on Thursday that according to military analysts it interviewed, the documents were shared and disseminated by channels supporting the Russian government.

Bellingcat researcher Aric Toler is on Twitter told that it traced the first leak to the server of the Discord app popular with video gamers. According to Toler, the first data leak would have already happened on March 1.

John Helin assesses that in the light of the current information, it seems unlikely that the leaked documents were at least initially about a Russian disinformation operation.

Helin believes that if it was a Russian disinformation campaign, it would have started more spectacularly and faster and not just a month after the original leak.

However, it is possible that pro-Russian parties could have been behind the original leak, Helin estimates.

On the other hand, it has also been suggested in Russian sources that it could be a Western information operation. However, it would seem strange when you take into account how much information about different Western countries is in the documents, Helin thinks.

“In that case, information from the administrations of other countries would also be thrown under the bus.”

According to an anonymous official interviewed by The New York Times, it would be unlikely that the document leak came from the Ukrainian authorities.

According to the official, Ukrainians do not have access to certain plans.

If the documents are genuine, based on them, Russia can get valuable information about the Ukrainian armed forces and the military aid and training it receives, Ilmari Käihkö estimated for HS earlier.

John Helin is concerned about how the information could benefit Russia.

“The worrying thing here is that if the documents are genuine, then the Russians now have information about the heavy equipment and structure of the new Ukrainian brigades, at least in terms of the donated goods,” Helin reflects.

A US armored fighting vehicle is being loaded in South Carolina last January. As part of its military aid, the United States has delivered more than 60 Bradley vehicles to Ukraine.

Lithuanian military aid is delivered to Ukraine in Kyiv at Boryspil airport in February of last year.

The leak has been reacted to with different voices

To leak has been reacted to in the US with the most serious tone of voice, in Ukraine with a slight tone, and among Russian war bloggers with skepticism.

The leak of classified documents is a “significant security breach” that could hamper Ukraine’s war plans, a former senior Pentagon official said Mick Mulroy According to The New York Times.

“Because many of these [vuotaneista dokumenteista] are photographs taken from the documents, it appears to be a deliberate leak by someone who wanted to harm the efforts of Ukraine, the United States and NATO,” Mulroy said.

According to US authorities, the leak could be very damaging due to the amount and sensitivity of the leaked documents. One security official commented that the leak was a “disaster for the Five Eyes”, i.e. the intelligence alliance of Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United States and Britain.

According to the sources of the US magazine, this may only be the tip of the iceberg, as there may be even more leaks.

Ukrainian adviser to the president Myhailo Podoljak on the other hand, claimed on Friday that the information leak looks like a Russian disinformation operation. The news agency Reuters reported on the statement.

According to Podoljak, the leaked information contains “a lot of fabricated information”. In this way, Russia would try to spread doubts about the success of Ukraine’s next counterattack and regain the initiative in the attack, Podoljak said on Twitter.

The Ukrainian intelligence service has also dismissed the leak as a fake.

“The most successful operations of the Russian special services have taken place in Photoshop,” a spokesman for the Ukrainian intelligence service Andriy Yusov acknowledged by the Ukrainian media of The Kyiv Independent by.

On the other hand, Reuters also reported on Friday that the top leadership of the Ukrainian Armed Forces would have met on Friday. It was supposed to find out the means by which it would be possible to avoid leaking military information in the future.

Russians war bloggers’ reactions to the leaked documents, on the other hand, belie the worries and fears that a possible counterattack in Ukraine arouses. This is what a US think tank estimated on Friday Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Some of the war bloggers have doubted the authenticity of the documents and warned against trusting leaked information. Bloggers have focused on the possibility that it was a disinformation operation aimed at causing confusion in the leadership of the Russian armed forces.

It has caused war bloggers to doubt their own analytical abilities regarding a possible counterattack in Ukraine, ISW says.

According to The New York Times, the bloggers suggested that the figures about Russian military losses were “an attempt to weaken the will to fight in Russia and the Russian forces”.

US analyst Jonathan Teubner assessed to The New York Times that it could also be a Russian information operation, the purpose of which is to sow mistrust between the United States and Ukraine.