Leaked details from a Twitter management meeting revealed employee pressure on top executives to provide convincing answers about Musk’s $44 billion purchase of the site.

And the “Business Insider” website quoted an employee who attended the meeting as saying that Agrawal, who will receive compensation of $ 42 million upon completion of the deal, “was tired and annoyed at times,” noting that he “tried to allay employees’ concerns about laying off.”

Speaking at the meeting, Agrawal expressed “a certain amount of remorse”, telling staff he was hoping “to do some things better” during his conversations with Musk.

He added, “There are things (that took place during the talks) that I basically do not agree with,” without providing details.

Agrawal acknowledged that “Twitter is likely to make major changes under Musk’s leadership,” and did not rule out the possibility of layoffs.

And “Bloomberg” agency reported, on Friday, quoting informed sources, that the American billionaire told bankers during the negotiation of the acquisition of “Twitter” about the idea of ​​​​reducing costs and jobs on the micro-blogging site, and suggested subscribing to it for a sum of money.