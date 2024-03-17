BMW will soon release an X version of the Neue Klasse concept, which likely previews the upcoming X3.

It no longer seems a surprise which direction BMW will soon take. After several design trials, BMW presented the Vision Neue Class at the 2023 IAA. A car the size of the 3 Series on a brand new modular platform for electric cars, with a design that is now familiar. So you can get used to it a bit. The 'grille' in particular, which is now wider than long with the headlights integrated into it, should become a spearhead of the Neue Klasse models.

New X3

Just as important: BMW will also immediately use the Neue Klasse platform for the successor to the current X3. In fact, there are rumors that this is the first Neue Klasse car that we will see. BMW makes sure that such an important car is first shown through a concept. A concept called BMW Vision Neue Klasse X is therefore on the way.

Vision Neue Class

Thanks to Wilco Blok We now have the first image of this, which leaked onto the internet. We don't see much yet, but we see enough. We see a few things we expected, and a big surprise. The double grille with the special lighting, that was almost certain. The bumper was a bit meaningless on the normal Neue Klasse, on the X it gets slightly more lines. Including a line on the corners that reminds us of the current BMW X3 facelift. The big surprise is that two kidneys make their appearance again. A shame, the idea of ​​the Neue Klasse where the entire headlights were the grille is quite pleasant.

On the other hand, it reminds us of the BMW Garmisch concept, suddenly very relevant again due to Gandini's death. Even though BMW took a good look at the overall design for the BMW 5 Series (E12), the front was softened slightly for production. However, the large double grille with continuous headlights is very similar to what BMW is now trying with the Neue Klasse X. A kind of Gandini tribute, after all?

The BMW Vision Neue Klasse

