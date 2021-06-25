The Aston Martin Valkyrie was supposed to participate in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, but in the end Formula 1 took precedence and the endurance project was put on hold. But the development work for that racing Valkyrie does not seem to have been in vain, because on Monday 28 June 2021 Aston Martin will present an aerodynamically further optimized version of its hybrid hypercar. And thanks jalopnik we already know what it will look like; the US website was able to take a screenshot of a special page that accidentally came online.

That special Aston Martin Valkyrie, which we call Aero Hypercar, can be recognized by the special spoiler work. Especially in the rear, the aero package goes a lot further than what the Valkyrie and the Valkyrie AMR showed before. Striking: the camera mirrors have made way for classic copies. Aston Martin may make the direct link with the F1 car. Soon we will know more!