Wednesday, October 6, 2021
Leakage in California dumps 480,000 liters of oil into the Pacific Ocean

October 4, 2021
Huntington Beach, south of Los Angeles, was the hardest hit location| Photo: EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA

Teams work on Monday (4) to contain an oil spill off the coast of California, which occurred over the weekend and that killed birds, fish and other animals. Huntington Beach, 65 km south of Los Angeles, was the hardest hit. It is estimated that 126,000 gallons (about 480,000 liters) have reached the Pacific Ocean.

According to Reuters, authorities have identified that the leak occurred in the San Pedro Bay pipeline, which connects an offshore oil production platform to the city of Eureka. The pipeline operator would be an offshore crude oil producer based in Houston, Texas.

