Jack Teixeira, the 21-year-old Massachusetts National Guard airman suspected of being the Pentagon leak leak, allegedly leaked classified documents and sensitive information months earlier than initially thought. The New York Times reveals it that he has examined some online posts.

According to the information disclosed, in February 2022, immediately after the invasion of Ukraine, a user profile matching that of 21-year-old Jack Teixeira began posting intelligence information about the Russian war effort in a chat on Discord, a popular social media platform among the players. The group contained approximately 600 members.

The case against Teixeira, who was arrested on April 13, involves leaking confidential documents to another Discord group of about 50 members, called Thug Shaker Central, where it began posting sensitive information in October 2022. It is unclear whether authorities are aware of classified material posted on this additional Discord chat group.