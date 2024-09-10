A couple of months ago, fans found a record for Yakuza Wars by SEGA. Since then, the community has been speculating about the next adventure in the RGG Studio saga. While the official reveal of this title is expected to take place during Tokyo Game Show, A recent leak has revealed that Yakuza Wars It’s a mobile game, something that has not been to everyone’s liking.

Recently, a Facebook page from China shared the first details of Yakuza Wars, along with a series of images that appear to have been created with artificial intelligence. This will be a mobile game, which will give players the opportunity to create alliances with some of the most iconic characters from the Like a Dragon series in a strategy experience. This is the description offered:

“Sega’s first officially licensed mobile game, Like a Dragon is a brand new classic gangster-themed masterpiece for mobile phones, creating innovative strategic warfare gameplay. Here, you can fight side-by-side with classic characters like Kiryu Kazuma, Kasuga Ichiban, and Majima Goro, and write your own legendary story in the Yakuza underworld.”

Yakuza Wars is a mobile game published by BBGame https://t.co/GAhZwKCcbQ Google Translate: “Sega’s first officially authorized mobile game, Dragon Among Men, is a new classic gangster-themed masterpiece for mobile phones, creating innovative strategic war gameplay. Here, you can… pic.twitter.com/i2S2mqwPyw — Wario64 (@Wario64) September 9, 2024

Likewise, a series of images have been shared. Although here we can see some classic characters from the saga, for the moment we do not have an official look at the gameplay. Thus, many fans have expressed their disappointment on social networks, since many expected that Yakuza Wars It was a spin-off in the style of Judgmentbut everything seems to indicate that this will be a mobile gacha.

For the moment, SEGA and RGG Studio have remained silent, but it is expected that On September 20th, a special presentation will be held where the next game in the series will be revealed.and here we will have a great look at Yakuza Wars. In related topics, Yakuza Kiwami coming to the Nintendo Switch. Also, here you can see the trailer for the series Like a Dragon: Yakuza.

Author’s Note:

I want to believe that Yakuza Wars won’t be the only game to be revealed during the next RGG Studio presentation. I’m also a bit disappointed with this title, but it’s not that big of a deal. It’s a mobile gacha, and this one could come to the West, compared to Yakuza Online.

Via: VGC