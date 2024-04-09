Although at the moment there is no official information, it is more than clear that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will have DLC. In this way, in recent months information about this expansion has been leaked, and One of the villains we will have to face on this occasion was recently revealed.

Over the weekend, the user known as KekanKok on Reddit shared the design that The Beetle will have, one of the villains who, according to previous leaks, would be part of the DLC of Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Although this information was deleted shortly after, this illustration resurfaced on Twitter, making it clear that Janice Lincoln will be in charge of playing The Beetle.

💫The concept art of the main DLC villain of Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Beetle, was leaked#SpiderMan2PS5 pic.twitter.com/YptGG5Vue6 — Immortals_BigBoss (@Immortal_Boss73) April 7, 2024

The Beetle appeared in the comics in 1964, and has had different incarnations since then. One of the most recent is Janice Lincoln, daughter of Tombstoneso it makes sense that this is the version chosen by Insomniac Games.

Unfortunately, at the moment there is no more information about this expansion. Although Marvel's Spider-Man DLC was announced shortly after its release, Insomniac Games has yet to share official information about the sequel expansionand we have no idea when this content will be available.

One of the reasons this information is still available probably has to do with its format. The City That Never Sleeps DLC was distributed sporadically, and the developers will probably want to deliver a complete package this time. We can only wait to see what will happen with Spider-Man's future. On related topics, you can check our Marvel's Spider-Man 2 here. Likewise, unpublished images of Venom emerge in this sequel.

Editor's Note:

I hope this DLC is available as soon as possible. I loved the sequel, and this installment left the door open for many more stories, as would a DLC focused entirely on Carnage, since leaks have revealed that the Green Goblin would be the focus of the third game in the series.

Via: PlayStation Lifestyle