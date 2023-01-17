This year one of the most important games is Hogwarts Legacywhich was presented almost three years ago and has finally taken shape for fans of Harry Potter. And although important information about it has been revealed, it has not been mentioned how long the player will take to complete the adventure.

However, this may be changing soon, as one twitter user revealed that the school year is going to take 35 hours to finish the main goal of the story in question. On the other hand, if you want to complete every little detail and get that platinum trophy, users must have 70 hours available to achieve this feat.

Game duration? 35 hours 70 hrs with side quest and 100% of the game. #HogwartsLegacy #Harry Potter #Hogwarts #Playstation #Xbox #PS5

It is worth mentioning that @ManwithSecrets has been quite notorious for leaking many things in the game, including the pages of the art book that apparently hasn’t been distributed yet. To that is added important news such as the launch window and more details. So it will be the user’s decision to believe or not his words written in the tweet.

Remember that the game launches on Feb. 10 to PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: eip

Editor’s note: It is a game that I am looking forward to with great excitement, since the castle will finally be able to be explored as freely as possible. Just one more to be able to have it on consoles.