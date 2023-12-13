Today something unexpected has taken place in the video game industry, since a group of hackers obtained information from one of the studios of PlayStationwe talk about Insomniac Games. With data taken from the next game of wolverinebut that would not be all, since the franchise of Spider-Man has been affected in some way. And we are not talking about the third part that became evident during the post-credits scene of the game that was released this year.

The team of hackers have little by little released some documents linked to these games, first being that of wolverinea title announced a couple of years ago and that in theory will see the light of day next 2024, although there is no specific date. It is also Spider-Man 3which could be seen coming by the reception of the second released last October, implying that the city of New York will see Miles and Peter as protagonists once again.

However, what is most striking in all this is that apparently there is one more arachnid game in development, and it would be focusing on the part of the Spider-Verse, with characters from different universes joining forces to meet common objectives. This may make some sense, since in a couple of years the next film of this aspect will arrive, well Across The Spider-Verse He delayed his departure.

Based on these leaks, users have come out to say that this cross-universe game may be some type of multiplayer, given that there are still titles to be announced as a service from Sony, this as part of the plan they have in which it is included Factions of The Last of Us. On the other hand, this is a rumor, even said leak of the game in the end may be about some code name and in the end not be released.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Is available in PS5.

Editor's note: This is something that the truth did not see coming, but it is not something new in the industry either. It's rare that this kind of thing happens at the end of the year, at least they would have waited before the games saw the reveal or something similar.