While the MCU will have a couple of new series this year, the only movie planned for 2024 is Deadpool 3, which will be in charge of bringing this character from the Fox universe to the main Marvel continuity in the movies. In this way, expectations are quite high, and New leaked images from the production give us an idea of ​​the kind of adventure that awaits us.

As you probably already know, Deadpool 3 will be in charge of exploring the Marvel multiverse. In this way, a recent leak shows us in action something that fans were already waiting for, since here we can see Multiverse versions, or variants, of this character coexist at the same time.

Video and leaked images of the new Deadpool 3 movie.

With Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman as Deadpool and Wolverine.

Ryan sports long hair.

Any theory????

#Deadpool3 pic.twitter.com/nqxhB3SZ4o — Clint Is Good (@westbesttern_) January 19, 2024

Through Twitter, multiple images and videos direct from the set of recordings of Deadpool 3 They show us three variants of this character. The first is played by a stuntman, and shows us Deadpool with his disfigured face, that is, the character that we all already know. The second is more interesting, since we can see Ryan Reynolds without facial aberrations and with long hair. Last but not least, it is also possible to appreciate Dogpool, whose existence we already knew.

This confirms that Deadpool 3 will present us with various versions of the same character, and the style that we saw in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, where a single actor plays different versions of the same character. However, some surprise that may catch all fans off guard is not ruled out.

We remind you that Deadpool 3 It will hit theaters on July 26, 2024. On related topics, you can check out more leaks about this film here. Likewise, Marvel's Spider-Man actress is harassed.

Editor's Note:

Deadpool 3 It looks like an extremely interesting film. However, there are still many secrets that this film has. Reports have indicated that the TVA will have some involvement, so Owen Wilson could be part of the cast. Likewise, there is talk of multiple cameos by characters from X-Men and the MCU, and so far not a single image of this has been leaked. It seems like everyone is only interested in Deadpool and Wolverine.

Via: westbestern_