A leak has revealed the entire Intel Core Ultra 200 CPU familywith lots of features and Release Date: October 10, 2024. Of course, it is right to specify that there is not yet anything official and that, therefore, we are in the realm of rumors, however well-accredited, in this case.

Anyway, we are talking about the first Arrow Lake-S processors to use the Intel Core Ultra wording in the name. In total There will be 14 SKUs at launch3 of which are Ultra 9 processors, the highest performing. The Ultra 7 will have five SKUs, while the Ultra 5 will have six.