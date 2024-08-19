A leak has revealed the entire Intel Core Ultra 200 CPU familywith lots of features and Release Date: October 10, 2024. Of course, it is right to specify that there is not yet anything official and that, therefore, we are in the realm of rumors, however well-accredited, in this case.
Anyway, we are talking about the first Arrow Lake-S processors to use the Intel Core Ultra wording in the name. In total There will be 14 SKUs at launch3 of which are Ultra 9 processors, the highest performing. The Ultra 7 will have five SKUs, while the Ultra 5 will have six.
The Intel Core Ultra 200 Family
-
Core Ultra 9 285K
- Threads/Cores: 24/24 (8+16)
- Base Clock: 3.7 / 3.2 GHz
- Turbo Clock: 5.4 / 4.6GHz
- Cache (L3): 36 MB
- TDP: 125W
-
Core Ultra 9 285
- Threads/Cores: 24/24 (8+16)
- Base Clock: 2.5 / 1.9 GHz
- Turbo Clock: 4.6 / 4.6GHz
- Cache (L3): 36 MB
- TDP: 65W
-
Core Ultra 9 285T
- Threads/Cores: 24/24 (8+16)
- Base Clock: 1.4 / 1.2 GHz
- Turbo Clock: 4.7 / 4.5GHz
- Cache (L3): 36 MB
- TDP: 35W
-
Core Ultra 7 265K
- Threads/Cores: 20/20 (8+12)
- Base Clock: 3.9 / 3.3 GHz
- Turbo Clock: 5.2 / 4.6GHz
- Cache (L3): 33 MB
- TDP: 125W
-
Core Ultra 7 265KF
- Threads/Cores: 20/20 (8+12)
- Base Clock: 3.9 / 3.3 GHz
- Turbo Clock: 5.2 / 4.6GHz
- Cache (L3): 33 MB
- TDP: 65W
-
Core Ultra 7 265
- Threads/Cores: 20/20 (8+12)
- Base Clock: 2.4 / 1.8 GHz
- Turbo Clock: 5.1 / 4.6GHz
- Cache (L3): 33 MB
- TDP: 65W
-
Core Ultra 7 265F
- Threads/Cores: 20/20 (8+12)
- Base Clock: 2.4 / 1.8 GHz
- Turbo Clock: 5.1 / 4.6GHz
- Cache (L3): 33 MB
- TDP: 35W
-
Core Ultra 7 265T
- Threads/Cores: 20/20 (8+12)
- Base Clock: 1.5 / 1.2 GHz
- Turbo Clock: 4.6 / 4.5GHz
- Cache (L3): 33 MB
- TDP: 65W
-
Core Ultra 5 245K
- Threads/Cores: 14/14 (6+8)
- Base Clock: 4.2 / 3.6 GHz
- Turbo Clock: 5.0 / 4.6GHz
- Cache (L3): 24 MB
- TDP: 125W
-
Core Ultra 5 245KF
- Threads/Cores: 14/14 (6+8)
- Base Clock: 4.2 / 3.6 GHz
- Turbo Clock: 5.0 / 4.6GHz
- Cache (L3): 24 MB
- TDP: 65W
-
Core Ultra 5 245
- Threads/Cores: 14/14 (6+8)
- Base Clock: TBD
- Turbo Clock: TBD
- Cache (L3): 24 MB
- TDP: 65W
-
Core Ultra 5 235
- Threads/Cores: 14/14 (6+8)
- Base Clock: TBD
- Turbo Clock: TBD
- Cache (L3): 24 MB
- TDP: 65W
-
Core Ultra 5 225
- Threads/Cores: 10/10 (6+4)
- Base Clock: 3.3 / 2.7 GHz
- Turbo Clock: 4.7 / 4.4 GHz
- Cache (L3): 18 MB
- TDP: 65W
-
Core Ultra 5 225F
- Threads/Cores: 10/10 (6+4)
- Base Clock: 3.3 / 2.7 GHz
- Turbo Clock: 4.7 / 4.4 GHz
- Cache (L3): 18 MB
- TDP: 65W
The prices of the new Intel Core Ultra 200 CPUs are not yet known.
