A Russian Soyuz capsule docked with the International Space Station. (Archive image) © imago/StockTrek Images

A spacewalk at the International Space Station is canceled because an uncontrolled leak occurs on a Soyuz capsule.

Washington, DC – On board the International Space Station there are currently seven astronauts living and working there. Life on board the ISS is timed – experiments, space walks and break times are precisely planned. But in the night from Wednesday (December 14) to Thursday (December 15), the plans of the astronauts on board were thrown into confusion.

Russian astronauts Sergei Prokopjev and Dmitri Petelin had already donned their space suits and were ready for a long-planned spacewalk when flight control on Earth told them to wait. A leak on a docked Soyuz space capsule must first be checked. At around 4 a.m. the spacewalk was finally called off.

International Space Station: Docked Soyuz capsule has a leak

Like the US Space Agency NASA in one statements reported, “a significant leakage of an unknown substance from the rear of the spacecraft Soyuz MS-22” was detected. Ground teams in Moscow investigated the nature of the liquid and found it appeared to be a coolant. According to information from the portal Ars Technica it is said to be ammonia, but there is no confirmation of this yet. As ass reported, Rob Navias, commentator at Nasa TV, spoke of a “fairly large” leak. The video showed particles continuously streaming out of the Soyuz capsule – an extremely unusual sight.

The possible effects on the Soyuz space capsule are currently being investigated. “Crew members aboard the Raustation are safe and were not in danger during the leak,” NASA said.

Soyuz capsule brought three astronauts to the ISS

The Soyuz capsule transported three astronauts to the ISS in the fall – in addition to the Russians Prokopjev and Petelin, also the American Frank Rubio – and is scheduled to bring them back to Earth next spring. The extent to which this is possible after the leak must now be determined. If the Soyuz is no longer able to transport astronauts, those responsible have a problem: In addition to the Soyuz capsule, there is currently only one capsule docked at the ISS that is allowed to transport people: a “Crew Dragon” capsule from SpaceX . She had carried the remaining four astronauts to the space station in October – and is also unable to transport more than four people.

International Space Station: Soyuz leak was a political issue

The leak at the Soyuz capsule was after a report by Ars Technica open for several hours, which is why there could possibly be other concerns on the part of NASA: What is the leaked material doing to the surfaces of the space station? What does it mean for the other docked vehicles? It looks as if those responsible for the ISS have a bigger problem to solve.

It’s not the first time a Soyuz capsule leak has been a problem at the ISS. Another Soyuz leak became a downright political issue. At that time, oxygen escaped from the capsule into space. (tab)