Next to Metroid Prime 4: Beyondone of the most anticipated games by Nintendo fans for 2025 is Pokémon Legends: ZA. This installment will give us the opportunity to explore Kalos in a way that X&Y they just couldn’t. While Game Freak isn’t ready to share details about this installment just yet, new leaks give us a look at this long-awaited title.

Recently, the user known as PocketOku shared a couple of leaked images of Pokémon Legends: ZA. Here we can see part of Luminous City, the location where this delivery will take place, as well as Littenwhich originally appeared in Pokémon Sun & Moon.

PocketOku also reaffirms several rumors that we had already heard, like the fact that this delivery will take place only in Luminous CityWhile this may sound restrictive, the city is now much larger compared to what we saw in the 3DS installment, with new streets, buildings we can enter, and even a tunnel system.

At the moment there is no official information from Game Freak or The Pokémon Company, beyond the fact that Pokémon Legends: ZA will be available in 2025. We don’t even know if this title will come to the current Switch, or if it will be an exclusive to the successor of this console. On related topics, Palworld has not received a complaint from The Pokémon Company. Likewise, here you can watch the new episodes of Pokémon Trainer Journey.

Author’s Note:

This is one of my most anticipated games of 2025. Pokémon Legends: Arceus It was a great experience that did feel like a breath of fresh air for the series. In this way, I hope that Legends: ZA It’s something extremely special that can show us a new facet of the series.

Via: PocketOku