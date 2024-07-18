He PlayStation 5 Pro is one of the biggest rumors in this industry in recent years. Although Sony has not confirmed the existence of this piece of hardware, multiple sources not only assure that it exists, but have shared several technical details. Now, one of the most important insiders has given a date to the PS5 Pro, and it looks like we won’t have to wait long to get our hands on this hardware.

Recently, Tom Henderson, a famous insider and the first to talk about the existence of this system, was questioned about the possibility of the PS5 being announced in September of this year, during a rumored PlayStation Showcase. It was here that the insider pointed out that the PlayStation 5 Pro will be available this year.

“It’s coming this year!”

If it releases this year! — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) July 17, 2024

Although he did not share more details, many have pointed out that the PS5 Pro would go on sale during October or November 2024, in order to be ready for the end-of-year holidays. For its part, and as has happened in the past, Sony has remained silent, refusing to confirm or deny the existence of this piece of hardware.

Considering that rumors and reports point to the reveal of the PlayStation 5 Pro during an event planned for September, We probably won’t have any more details about this console until then.. On a related note, the Summer Sale is coming to the PlayStation Store. Gears of Wars: E-Day is also reportedly available on PlayStation 5.

Author’s Note:

The pre-order period between September and November is short. While there’s a chance the PlayStation 5 Pro is real, I don’t think it will be available this year. The hardware will likely reach our hands during the first half of 2025, perhaps by the end of the fiscal year.

