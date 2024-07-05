Pokemon is a franchise with multiple projects in development. One of the most anticipated titles for 2025 is Legends: ZA. Since its reveal earlier this year, we have had no further information about it. Fortunately, It seems that this could happen next month, since a new Pokémon Presents would take place in August.

Although at the moment there is no official information from The Pokémon Company, EybpUez and Light_88_a pair of leakers who usually share official information about this series, have pointed out that A new Pokémon Presents would take place on August 8, 2024where, among all the detailed announcements, we would have a new look at Legends: ZA.

Let us remember that Pokémon Legends: ZA will arrive on the Nintendo Switch sometime in 2025 and, Although there is currently nothing confirmed, many hope that it will also be available on the next console of the Big N.This installment will give us the opportunity to travel only through Lumiose City, instead of the entire Kalos region, so this will be a new experiment for the series, and it is something that has excited more than one.

Let us remember that Pokémon Legends: Arceus It is considered one of the best installments of the series in recent years, so expectations for the new release are quite high. In related topics, leak gives us a new look at Legends: ZA. Similarly, Palworld has not received any complaints from Nintendo or Pokémon.

As much as I would like to see more information from Pokémon Legends: ZA At this event, it would also be interesting to see another spin-off of the series given the space it deserves. Since the Wii generation, we haven’t seen a delivery focused solely on battles, similar to Pokémon Stadiumsomething that deserves a worthy return.

