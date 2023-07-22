Vancouver, Canada.- Vancouver Whitecaps FC today received a visit from defending champion of the Leagues Cup, Club Leonguided by the Argentine Nicolás Larcamón, to play matchday one of group C from the BC Place stadium, with capacity for 54,500 souls.

The beast’s team took possession of the ball for most of the first half as the local offense disappeared and the defense only had to make an effort to prevent the result from being wide in the face of the constant arrivals of the team from Guanajuato.

by the bands Club Leon he scared the blues and whites until he got the first one in his locker in the loots of Ivan Moreno (23′)who finished in the limits of the heart of the area after the delayed service of the winger, Steven Barreiroinside the rectangle.

Iván Moreno opened the result

middle jam

The Esmeralda squad spent a quiet night until they made the first mistake that cost them the tie. Adonis Frias He hesitates to go for the ball in the aerial game and ended up becoming a goal play for Vancouver Whitecaps FC in a good definition of Venezuelan, Sergio Cordova.

Omar Fernández battles for the ball

middle jam

The striker struck twice (44′, 57′) to turn the match around and leave Club León in serious trouble, which resumed the attack to level the game with a sensational finish from Elias Hernandez (77′) to secure a point prior to penalties. 2-2 official in regulation time.

In a penalty shootout, the Verdiblancos opened the session with two positive shots from Adonis Frias and Jose Ramirezhowever Elias Hernandez and Borja Sanchez they missed the third and fourth, the same charges that Vancouver missed with a shot to the post and a save from Rodolfo Cota. Brian Rubio he scored the fifth to follow up with sudden death.

León tied with Vancouver

Twitter Club Leon

osvaldo rodriguez and William Tesillo they scored but Fidel Ambriz He put the beast at risk due to a bad shot that was blocked by the goalkeeper, but with the shot at the crossbar the series continued. Lucas Romero he scored the ninth penalty, Steven Barreiro the tenth and Rodolfo Cota the eleventh to start again the penalties.

Adonis Frias repeated the dose. Elias Hernandez he took the pressure off by scoring on his second chance. Lucas Romero also nested for the second time in the maximum punishments, including William Tesillo, Brian Rubio‘plane’ Ramirez and osvaldo rodriguez.

Borja Sanchez He asked for the ball and took out the thorn when scoring the last penalty of the beast. 16-15 official on penalties. In this way, the beast starts leading her group by adding the extra point thanks to her victory from eleven steps.