Miami, United States.- Tickets for Inter Miami-Puebla in the Leagues Cup are sky-high, as if Lionel Messi himself were going to play.

An injury to his right ankle ligament, which occurred in the Copa América Final, not only put the player at risk for his debut against La Franja but also threatens his participation in the entire Leagues Cup. Even so, the cost of tickets did not plummet on the resale market.

For example, a ticket that normally costs $175 plus tax on Ticketmaster is priced at $220 plus tax on the same platform and in the same area. This is how authorized resale is handled in the United States.

Another example: a seat next to the sideline is valued at $600 plus tax, which goes up another $100 on resale.

The most expensive ticket, in the Club Midfield area (with a great view of the midfield), is offered at $450 plus tax. The same location increases by $100 on resale.

It is striking how expensive the tickets are for a game in which Messi will not be considered.

A year ago, as soon as it was announced that the footballer would make his debut against Cruz Azul, the price of tickets shot up by more than a thousand percent, as the cheapest went from 29 to a total of 325 dollars.

The match against Puebla will be held this Saturday, while Inter Miami’s duel against Tigres is scheduled for August 3.