Austin, Texas.- The Mazatlan FC Gunners they made the trip today to american lands with a view to competing in the Leagues Cup, an intertwined tournament between clubs from the mexican league and the Major League Soccer (MLS) which will begin this Friday, July 21.

The purple tide will be one of the national teams in the opening day in addition to Blue Cross. In it Q2 Stadium the pupils of ismael rescalvo they will go out for the three units before austin fcone of the five best positioned teams in the eastern confederation.

“It is a beautiful opportunity that presents itself, a motivating tournament and with the desire to have a great phase to qualify,” said the professor on Thursday. ismael rescalvo At the press conference prior to the first commitment of the League Cup this Friday.

the club of the Pacific’s pearl will give his percentage of seriousness to the tournament that for his debut bald aims to line up his eleven best on the pitch, starting with the goalkeeper Hugo Gonzalez. He would jump with his line of four made up of: Bryan Colula, Facundo Almada, Nestor Vudrio and Jair Diaz.

in midfield Jefferson Intriago would pair with Sergio Adrian Flores. Allan Medina and eduard bello they would take extremes while Andres Montano would be behind the striker Luis Amarillawho suffered expulsion last week in activity on date 3 of the Opening 2023.

One of the footballers gunboats will lose the rest of the season is the Rodrigo Merazdue to a “anterior ligament rupture in the right knee”; will undergo an operation reported Mazatlán FC in the medical opinion yesterday (Wednesday).

The match Mazatlan FC against austin fc It will begin at 6:30 p.m. (Mexico time), 5:30 p.m. (Culiacán time). The transmission of the game will be carried out by Azteca 7 on open television.