Minnesota, United States.- Unforgivable! Club Pueblaof Eduardo Arcelived a resounding moment in the Leagues Cup 2023 when he fell tonight against Minnesota United in a regrettable way despite playing, eleven against ten, most of the game in Allianz Field.

The Mexican block had to win in its debut when the whistler decided to send the showers to the New Zealand footballer, michael boxalljust half an hour into the first half, after going to review the play on the monitor of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

Despite the determination The fringe He appeared a different face, since he made believe that the team with the fewest players on the field were them for not taking the ball and being subject to all management of the Minnesota United you made your visit this Sunday hell.

The scary movie for Club Puebla began when he was 24′ when Bongokuhle Hlongwane knocked on the door of the ‘spider’ Jesus Rodriguez. In the second period he got a pair of goals at 51 ‘unleashing the hubbub of the public who expected more goals from his own.

Puebla falls by beating in its debut

By becoming lord and master of the party Minnesota United made the cometeros disappear until signing a scandalous win after the second double this evening, by the “10” Argentinian, Emanuel Reynoso (59′, 65′) in the duel that ends the first date of the tournament. 4-0 official.

Puebla couldn’t get their hands on Minnesota

Club Puebla will sleep as the team with the most goals conceded on date one of the League Cup 2023. The blue and whites will be in the basement of Group E trying to understand what happened today at the home of the Minnesota Unitedbefore coming face to face with Chicago Firenext July 31.