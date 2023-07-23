Philadelphia, United States.- Xolos did not cause noise in Suburu Park, home of the Philadelphia Union this Saturday. Despite finding the goal through Carlos Gonzalez (46′) playing with numerical inferiority cost him the defeat in his debut in the Leagues Cup 2023.

michael herrera He had to rearrange his tactical position before half an hour into the game after the first expulsion of the night occurred to Nicolas Diaz (19′) after committing a penalty The local hit hard with the shot from Daniel Gazdag (21′)almost immediately Julian Carranza (26′) extended the lead.

In the complement the aztec dogs They shortened the distance with a shot from a boat soon from the ‘Cocoliso’ Gonzalez but the closure was complicated for the Xolos when the second red card occurs to Kevin Balanta (56′)which left the red and black club with nine.

Losing with two fewer men is difficult for anyone. The attacks of Philadelphia Union were recurring that the tijuanenses they ran the risk of conceding one more goal in the match, which came in the boots of Julian Carranza (61′) for his double.

Tijuana is the second team in the MX League to fall in regular time within the first day of the League Cup 2023; the Blue Cross Machine was defeated by Inter Miami CF yesterday (Friday) with a great goal from Lionel Messi to debut with the herons in it DRV PNK Stadium.

The border campus will be last in its sector while Philadelphia Union will take first place with three points. Next Sunday, July 30, he will play again in this tournament against the Roosters of Querétarowho will face the MLS team the following Wednesday at the Suburu Park.