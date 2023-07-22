Miami, Florida.- The ‘blue-crused’ cross borders. The Celestial Machine of the Blue Cross He does not come out of his catastrophe this season after suffering a new setback that puts the position of coach of Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferrettirecently inaugurated the Leagues Cup 2023.

The tournament organized between mexican teams and Americans started today with several games in its programming, being the inter miami against Blue Cross the one of greatest interest for being the debut of the Argentine star, Lionel Messiwho became the man of the night and not precisely for playing his first game.

He World Champion in Qatar 2022 He came from the bank to liquidate the cement growers in compensation time. With a subtle touch he took a free kick that embedded itself in the upper right corner of Andres Gudino to celebrate his first goal with the herons.

By impersonating Benjamin Cremaschiat 54′, Lio messi he carried the team on his shoulder to take the lead in Sector J with three points, leaving Cruz Azul in the basement, which seemed to secure at least one point after equalizing the commitment at 65′ through Uriel Antuna.

‘The Wizard’ returned to the call for ‘Tuca’ Ferretti after winning the gold Cup with the Mexican team. He got into the area and with a cross shot he beat the stretch of Drake Callenderbut with Messi on the same pitch you never know what could happen and today it was the turn of the Blue be his victim.

inter miami will play date two of the League Cup against him atlanta united next Tuesday, July 25, while the Machine will have to wait until Saturday the 29th of the same month to face the Cinco Rayas, in the Mercedes Benz Stadiumwith the obligation to win in order not to be eliminated in the first round.