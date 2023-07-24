Mazatlan.- Mazatlan FC will search this afternoon at sharp 6:30 p.m., against FC Juárez their second victory in the Leagues Cup and incidentally tie the ticket to the next round as group leader.

the duel will will take place in the Q2 stadium, from Austin FC.

The Cañoneros arrive with morale in full swing, after beating Austin FC 3-1 on matchday one of the tournament.

Ismael Rescalvo took his first victory in front of the team and with it they headed to the next phase of the tournament.

The Purple team was forceful at the right time in their first match and with this they managed to capitalize on the arrivals to come out with the win.

Josué Colman and Andrés Montaño they were key with great annotations, in addition to Eduard Bello who sentenced the victory.

The Cañoneros now face some Braves who are coming off a good start to the tournament, after three games in which they have beaten América and Toluca at home.

One of the points to follow by Mazatlán is the performance of Luis Amarilla, who will seek to debut as a gunboat and scoring his first goal, the Paraguayan, provided an assist and was close to scoring in the last match.

Rescalvo is expected to plant an eleven similar to last gamewith an opportunity for Lucas Merolla in the center and Daniel Gutiérrez at the gate, both had a good performance in the previous match.

For Juarez, Sebastián Pérez Bouquet, Aitor García, Amaury Escoto and Avilés Hurtado, are some of the prominent players and They have completed a good tournament so far, they are all reinforcements.