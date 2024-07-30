Mazatlán FC will look to show their mettle this afternoon and come away with their first win of the season, when they face the Nashville Soccer Club of the ML this Wednesday, July 31S, at 18:00 hours sharp, at Geodis Park, in a match from the second day of the Leagues Cup.

The Gunners arrive with a bad taste in their mouths to this match, after having lost on matchday one by 0-1 against the New England Revolution teamn with a goal in the final minutes.

Víctor Manuel Vucetich has not been able to find the formula for his team to come out on top and win games, but this time, they have a good chance of getting a victory that will take some of the pressure off them and in the process put them in the next phase of the tournament.

Mazatlán FC managed to access the next round last tournament, After advancing as first place in their group, they were eventually eliminated at the hands of FC Dallas, andThat is why he will now seek to fulfill that goal again and at least reach the same stage in the international tournament.

Nashville SC is a well-armed team with heavyweight players in its roster, and despite not being in its best form this MLS season, it will seek to get the most out of this match and find a victory that will bring it closer to the next round.

The Tennessee team reached the final of the Leagues Cup last tournament, where they ended up losing on penalties to Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami.

Currently, they are not going through their best moment in the MLS, where they are 12th in the Eastern Conference, with 26 points, after 25 games.

They have in their ranks outstanding players and stars of the League, as is the case of Hany Mukhtar, German attacking midfielder and Jacob Shaffelburg, Canadian winger who was one of the revelations of the last Copa América.