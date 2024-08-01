Mazatlan FC played his best game so far this season and beat Nashville SC 2-0 in his house, the Geodis Park, within the second round of the Leagues Cup, thus securing their ticket to the next round of the tournament.

Two goals from Ramiro Árciga gave the Cañoneros the pass who managed to show a different version from the previous matches.

The purple team tried to find the first goal from the herring, it was Gustavo Del Prete who searched for it the most.

The Argentine had one of the clearest chances of the first half, when Ramiro Árciga brought the ball down to him with his chest and on the edge of the area he latched on to the ball and hit the post, thus saving the home team from the first goal.

Mazatlán looked organized and looking for spaces up front during the first minutes

Hugo Gonzalez had to leave the gameafter being injured in the calf, after taking down a cross in a corner kick, his place was taken by Daniel Gutiérrez.

At 38′, Bryan Colula made a good diagonal pass into the area, which Gustavo Del Prete reached, but he left the ball in the defense.

Hany Mukhtar appeared for the home team and with a powerful shot, he challenged the recently substituted Daniel Gutiérrez, who flew to stop the ball.

Then, Brian Rubio received a great pass inside the Árciga area, and He took a cross shot that Joe Willis stopped to save the home teamand so go to half-time 0-0.

Ramiro Árciga scored the first for the Cañoneros, when he shot hard at the first post and was deflected by Daniel Lovitz to get in on goal in the 47th minute.

Árciga himself scored the second at 54′when he headed towards the goal and fired a powerful shot with his tip, to score the second for the Gunners.

The game was played with attempts by the locals, but Mazatlán kept a clean sheet to maintain the two-goal advantage and advance to the next round. Gustavo Sanchez and Facundo Almada They were attentive to contain their rival.

The Gunners now await the outcome of the game between the New England Revolution and Nashville, If New England Mazatlán adds points, it would drop to second place, If the duel is lost New England By one, two, or even three goals, the Revolution team, Mazatlán, would advance first in the group.