Cincinnati, United States.- Unacceptable! Alan Pulido, mexican striker of the Sporting Kansas Citywas sent off in his debut in the Leagues Cup 2023, at the home of Cincinnati F.C.for attacking his adversary, Yerson Mosqueraby giving a strong headbutt at the edge of half an hour.

Alan Pulido tried to steal the ball when the central defense he spun to get out of his danger zone. He aztec player could not get hold of the ball and ended up committing a foul, however he was provoked when the Colombian pushes it with his right hand.

In the heat of the action the front tricolor reacted wrongly by putting a headbutt in his face, causing a fight on the field while the main whistler showed the direct red card to the born in Victoria City, Tamaulipas.

the mistake of Alan Pulido will keep it disabled for the next commitment of the Sporting Kansas City in the League Cup 2023which will be played until next July 31 against his former team in the mexican leagueChivas de Guadalajara, in the fiefdom of Sporting Park.

Alan Pulido shot hard with a header

Twitter Raul Orvananos

At the moment the championship has not issued any statement about any more severe sanction for Alan Pulido derived from this strong header in the match between Cincinnati F.C. and Sporting Kansas City within the opening date this Sunday.