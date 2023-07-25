Los Angeles, California.- It will be 24 hours since the players of the Club Leon They are waiting for a solution to continue with their journey towards Californiawhere they will face los angeles galaxy in activities of day two of the Leagues Cup 2023.

Soccer players and coaching staff are stranded in the vancouver airport after his game on Friday in view of white caps. He leonese goalkeeper, Rodolfo Cotaattacked the tournament and the lack of seriousness in the logistics of the trips due to this inconvenience.

The Mexican team missed their flight on Sunday and this Monday they were in the waiting room without any response, according to Cota’s message. Likewise, videos released by the press documented how the players of the beast wait until further notice to continue on their way to their destination.

Curiously neither the League Cup not even MX League They gave information about the situation in which Club León was affected, which should have arrived at the hotel today without prior training to play against the angelenos tomorrow (Tuesday) in the Dignity Health Sports Park.

Statement from the LA Galaxy after the rescheduling of the game

The only one who spoke about it was the opponent of the emerald team in order to announce the reprogramming of the meeting for Wednesday, July 26, at a time of 8:30 p.m. (Mexico time), 7:30 p.m. (United States time), 6:30 p.m. (Culiacán time).

“The Party of the League Cup 2023 between LA Galaxy and Club Leon, originally scheduled for Tuesday, July 25, has been rescheduled for Wednesday, July 26. preparations for Club Leon were significantly impacted due to a mechanical issue with the charter plane scheduled to transport the team to The Angels“, says his statement.

Message from Rodolfo Cota on Twitter

“We are deeply grateful to Club Leonits players, members of the coaching staff and the delegation for their patience, as well as the LA Galaxy for understanding the circumstances surrounding the rescheduling of the match. We prioritize the integrity of all participants at all times,” said Victor Guevara, Vice President of Leagues Cup Competitions.

Tickets purchased for the game will be valid for the game date rescheduled for Wednesday.