Los Angeles, California.- Embarrassment of the Chivas Rayadas of Guadalajara falling short in the 2024 Leagues Cup.

Fernando Gago and his team will return home very early, given that in this first round they finished last in their group, with two points.

Chivasin their matches against San Jose Earthquakes (1-1) and Los Angeles Galaxy (2-2) He pushed until the end to avoid defeat in regular time.

During his visit to the Saint Josephhe ‘Louse’ Alvarado equalized in the last minute and against LA Galaxy Cade Cowell did the same to define the winner via penalties.

Chivas was left out of the Leagues Cup

However, the shots from the spot of sighs sentenced the Sacred Flock. He succumbed to the clubs of the MLS: 4-3 and 5-4, respectively.

For losing in a shootout penaltiesChivas closed its participation in the Leagues Cup for the second year in a row since the group stage.

After this new failure, the Guadalajara Sports will return to the Pearl of the Tapatia to shore up the Opening 2024 from the MX League, tournament that would resume its activities at the end of the Leagues Cup 2024.

Chivas were eliminated in the group stage

But, with the results that are being given in USAit may restart earlier than expected.

At the moment, the Mexican clubs: Chivas, Striped, Tijuana, Querétaro, Athletic Saint Luis and Puebla They no longer aspire to anything after being deleted of the competition.

