Austin, Texas.- UNAM Pumas consummated the failure of Monterrey Rayados Football Clubtonight in the 2024 Leagues Cup match held at the Q2 Stadium.

Those led by Gustavo Lema the cast of Fernando Ortizwho starts knocking on the exit door ‘The Neighborhood’ after another elimination with ‘The gang’.

Monterreywhich in the first edition of the binational tournament finished in fourth place, started with an advantage after a flash of Jesus Manuel ‘Tecatito’ Corona (53′).

However, Pumas UNAM tied the game in the crucial moments with the arrow of the Argentine naturalized Mexican Rogelio Funes Mori (80′).

Pumas eliminate Rayados on penalties

He ‘Twin’although he applied ‘The Law of the Ex’ by roofing Esteban Andrada in the service of Robert Ergasout of respect for the institution where he made history, did not celebrate the goal that took the game to a session of penalties.

Striped had the opportunity to take advantage after the failure of Piero Quispehowever Brandon Vazquez, Stefan Medina and Johan Rojas they were constantly wrong.

UNAM Pumas He took advantage of the lack of definition of the northerners to leave them lying with their Penalties well paid for Cesar Huerta, Nathan Silva and Robert Ergas. 1-1 official and 3-0 in maximum penalties.

Pumas qualifies for the 32nd round after eliminating Rayados

Therefore, the Group A closes with Austin FC and Pumas UNAM, clubs that are installed to the phase of 32nd Finals, after being one and two with six and two points, respectively.

While, Rayados of Monterrey will return to support the Apertura 2024 of the Liga MX after being eliminated from the competition in the first round.

