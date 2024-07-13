Major League Soccer and Liga MX clubs are set to face off once again this summer in the fourth edition of the Leagues Cup, with Inter Miami looking to defend its 2023 title.
Miami hopes to lift the title for a second consecutive season with Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and now Luis Suárez leading the Garzas attack under the direction of Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino.
Liga MX clubs will be eager to restore their dominance in the competition after Cruz Azul (2019) and Club León (2021) lifted the first two editions of the Leagues Cup. Clubs such as Club América, Monterrey, Chivas and Tigres will have high hopes of taking home the continental trophy, while MLS heavyweights such as LAFC, LA Galaxy, Columbus Crew and of course Miami will also have high hopes coming into the tournament.
A new feature for the 2024 edition of the competition is the ‘Group Tier Structure’, which is a tiered Leagues Cup qualification system.
Leagues Cup seeding will be based strictly on the combined points-based performance of MLS and LIGA MX clubs over the final 34 regular season matches.
MLS teams were ranked based on the 2023 MLS Supporters’ Shield standings, while LIGA MX clubs were ranked based on their 34 cumulative matches in the 2023 Clausura and Apertura tournaments.
Reigning MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew and reigning Liga MX champion América received byes to the group stage and will begin play in the Round of 32.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Leagues Cup 2024.
The group stage begins on July 26, with five matches on the first match day. With three teams in each group, the two teams finishing first and second in their respective groups will advance to the knockout stage, which pits the teams against each other in a win-or-go-home situation.
As with last season, there are no ties in Leagues Cup matches. If two teams are tied at the end of the match, each team will receive one point in their group table before going straight to a penalty shoot-out where the winner receives another point.
West 1: CF Monterrey, Pumas UNAM, Austin FC
West 2: Chivas de Guadalajara, San Jose Earthquakes, LA Galaxy
West 3: St Louis CITY, FC Dallas, FC Juarez
West 4: Toluca, Sporting Kansas City, Chicago Fire
West 5: Club Leon, Portland Timbers, Colorado Rapids
West 6: Seattle Sounders, Minnesota United, Necaxa
West 7: LAFC, Vancouver Whitecaps, Club Tijuana
West 8: Houston Dynamo, Real Salt Lake, Atlas
East 1: FC Cincinnati, NYCFC, Querétaro
East 2: Orlando City, Atletico San Luis, CF Montreal
East 3: Tigres UANL, Puebla, Inter Miami
East 4: Philadelphia Union, Charlotte FC, Cruz Azul
East 5: New England Revolution, Nashville SC, Mazatlan
East 6: Pachuca, New York Red Bulls, Toronto FC
East 7: Atlanta United, Santos Laguna, DC United
|
Round
|
Date
|
Matchday 1
|
July 26 – July 28
|
Matchday 2
|
July 30 – August 1
|
Matchday 3
|
August 3 – August 6
|
Round of 32
|
August 7 – August 9
|
Round of 16
|
August 12 and August 13
|
Quarter finals
|
August 16 and August 17
|
Semi-finals
|
August 20 or August 21
|
Final
|
August 25
