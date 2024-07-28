San Jose, California.- The Chivas Rayadas of Guadalajara They pushed until the last moment to match the cards with San Jose Earthquakes today in your debut in the 2024 Leagues Cup.

Those of the fold, With a margin against them, they boxed in a timid American team that was crying out for the end of the fight.

However, the fourth referee added eight minutes of compensation, key for the Chivas will reach Saint Joseph in the scoring product of the annotation of Roberto Alvaradoabout 90+7′.

Fernando Gago’s team wanted to be better than San José in the penalty shoot-out, however they missed most of their shots and ended up suffering defeat in their first participation in the 2024 Leagues Cup. 1-1 official and 4-3 on penalties.

