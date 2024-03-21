Meloni's strategy to avoid a Papeete-bis

These are convulsive days among the majority. The images of Giorgia Meloni and Matteo Salvini intent on “cooing” in the Chamber did not convince anyone and the feeling is that the fracture between the two leaders is quite deep. So much so that some have started to hypothesize that there could be an attempt to break away by the secretary of the Northern League, ready to move to the opposition perhaps rebuilding the axis with the “enemy/friend” Giuseppe Conte. And Meloni would find herself in government with Forza Italia, Azione and Italia Viva. A scenario that is considered probable in the corridors of the Transatlantic.



But there is another possibility that Affaritaliani.it is able to reveal. According to high-level sources, some leaders of the League are reportedly negotiating with the prime minister for a real revolution. The goal would be to put Matteo Salvini in the minority and focus on Massimiliano Fedriga as the new secretary. And to achieve this result, Meloni would be ready to put even the third term, until now considered an authentic taboo. In this way, Luca Zaia – who has no ambitions of going to Europe but who would like to continue governing the Veneto – could remain in place. And the prime minister would succeed in her aim Salvini out of the gamealso guaranteeing the end of some dangerous tendencies such as that of the ultra-right demonstration on Saturday.