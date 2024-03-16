Lega, co-founder Leoni: “Salvini doesn't want the congress because he fears going home”

Things in the League “They haven't been going well for a while. Salvini gambled for 30% of the votes. And it's not really true, as they say, that our League was at its lowest point. We took her shooting and how. When we elected Formentini in Milan we were not at 3%. Maybe someone has forgotten”. This was said in an interview by Repubblica by Giuseppe Leoni, an architect now 77 years old, among the founders of the League together with Umberto Bossi.

Leoni does not spare criticism of the current secretary who has not changed the soul of the party: “I'm a federalist, he's a fascist. I want autonomy, he wants fascists. There's no need to add anything else.”.

“I know that the League was federalist, it fought for the North, for autonomy, for industries, for workers. Now it is sick with nationalism and fascism. For me who, like Bossi, come from an anti-fascist family, It's painful.” Leoni assures that there is bad mood not only in Veneto: “Even the Lombards are fed up. Do you know that the revolt and the chaos is much stronger in Lombardy? But the newspapers don't talk about it, it's completely silenced. The bosses know it, the pivot is here, if Lombardy goes down everything goes down.”

The solution for Leoni must come from congresses: “But Salvini doesn't want to do them. He takes his time. Maybe he's afraid to go home. Meanwhile, discontent is growing more and more, after the European Championships we'll see what happens. Or maybe even before.” Last thrust then for General Vannacci, among the possible names on the list for the European elections: “The military have always been on my balls, especially those with the truncheon. I'm an architect, I don't know if you know what I mean… Military men must act as soldiers, just as magistrates must act as magistrates. Those who serve the State do not enter politics. Then Vannacci says all kinds of things every day.”