Two issues dominated the attention at the club assembly of the Dimayor, that was extended to a second day and that was finally over, this Tuesday.

The first is the situation Deportivo Pereira, League champion 2022-II. The company that controls it, Corpereira, is in liquidation and the order is to hand over the assets to creditors, headed by the former owner of the team, Álvaro López.

The new company, Deportivo Pereira SA, applied to Dimayor to continue competing. After hours of deliberations, it was decided to accept the continuity of the team in the League, but complying with the sports recognition requirements and the requirements of the entity’s statutes.

Deportivo Pereira will continue in A and will play the Libertadores. Photo: Juan Pablo Rueda Bustamante / Time

The other discussion was the continuity of Fernando Jaramillo as president of Dimayor. In the end, despite the fact that the leader had said he was leaving, he was given a vote of confidence to continue, with the approval of 26 of the 36 affiliates. Nine voted against and one more, Águilas Doradas, did not send representation to the assembly.

A topic that is discussed every year end is the league championship system, especially what has to do with the six-month tournaments and the relegation system.

Championship system, unchanged for 2023

On this matter, the Dimayor assembly decided that the 2023 tournaments be played with the same format as this year. That is, there will be two champions next year.

The two Leagues will have a round-robin phase, with a day of classics, with 20 dates. Then, the first eight will play two home runs and the winner of each group will advance to the grand final.

The descent will be the same as this year, with the sum of points in the last three years (2021, 2022 and what they do in 2023). Unión Magdalena, which was promoted this year, will have only the points of 2022 and 2023, while Boyacá Chicó and Atlético Huila start from scratch.

The two League champions will go to the group stage of the Copa Libertadores 2024. They will also be, but in the previous phase, the champion of the Copa Colombia and the first of the reclassification that has not won a title. The next four of the accumulated of the year will qualify for the Copa Sudamericana.

