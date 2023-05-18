With Golden Eagles and Millionaires as seeded heads, this Wednesday the draw for the semifinal home runs of the 2023-I League was held, after a day of heart attack, in which Santa Fe and Junior sentenced their elimination.

(It may interest you: These are the 8 qualifiers that the home runs will play: this is how the League continues)

Nacional, América, Boyacá Chicó, Alianza Petrolera, Medellín and Deportivo Pasto completed the group of qualifiers for the semifinal home runs, in a day with several controversial actions.

The semifinal home runs will begin this weekend. Millonarios and Medellín will play on Saturday, because they have a Copa Sudamericana and Libertadores match on Tuesday, respectively. Millos will play against Peñarol and DIM against Nacional from Uruguay.

Atlético Nacional, on the other hand, will visit Melgar de Arequipa next Wednesday. The other three teams with international participation were eliminated: Tolima, Pereira and Santa Fe.

Calendar

date 1

​May 20th

Deportivo Pasto vs. National Athletic

Time: 5:00 PM

Stadium: Departamental Libertad

Transmission: WIN+

Independent Medellin vs. Millonaries FC

Time: 8:00 PM

Stadium: Atanasio Girardot

Transmission: WIN+

May 21th

Boyaca Chico vs. cali america

Time: 6:00 PM

Stadium: Independence

Transmission: WIN+

May 22nd

Oil Alliance vs. Golden Eagles

Time: 6:00 PM

Stadium: Daniel Villa Zapata

Transmission: WIN+

Date 2 (May 27-28)

Group A

National vs. alliance

eagles vs. Grass

B Group

America vs. Medellin

Millionaires vs. boy

Date 3 (May 31)

​Group A

National vs. Eagles

grass vs. alliance

B Group

America vs. millionaires

boy vs. Medellin

Date 4 June 3-4)

Group A

eagles vs. National

Alliance vs. Grass

B Group

Millionaires vs. America

Medellin vs. Boy

Date 5 June 10-11)

Group A

Alliance vs. National

grass vs. Eagles

B Group

Medellin vs. America

boy vs. millionaires

Date 6 (June 17-18)

Group A

National vs. Grass

eagles vs. Alliance

B Group

America vs. Boy

Millionaires vs. Medellin

SPORTS

More sports news