With Golden Eagles and Millionaires as seeded heads, this Wednesday the draw for the semifinal home runs of the 2023-I League was held, after a day of heart attack, in which Santa Fe and Junior sentenced their elimination.
Nacional, América, Boyacá Chicó, Alianza Petrolera, Medellín and Deportivo Pasto completed the group of qualifiers for the semifinal home runs, in a day with several controversial actions.
The semifinal home runs will begin this weekend. Millonarios and Medellín will play on Saturday, because they have a Copa Sudamericana and Libertadores match on Tuesday, respectively. Millos will play against Peñarol and DIM against Nacional from Uruguay.
Atlético Nacional, on the other hand, will visit Melgar de Arequipa next Wednesday. The other three teams with international participation were eliminated: Tolima, Pereira and Santa Fe.
Calendar
date 1
May 20th
Deportivo Pasto vs. National Athletic
Time: 5:00 PM
Stadium: Departamental Libertad
Transmission: WIN+
Independent Medellin vs. Millonaries FC
Time: 8:00 PM
Stadium: Atanasio Girardot
Transmission: WIN+
May 21th
Boyaca Chico vs. cali america
Time: 6:00 PM
Stadium: Independence
Transmission: WIN+
May 22nd
Oil Alliance vs. Golden Eagles
Time: 6:00 PM
Stadium: Daniel Villa Zapata
Transmission: WIN+
Date 2 (May 27-28)
Group A
National vs. alliance
eagles vs. Grass
B Group
America vs. Medellin
Millionaires vs. boy
Date 3 (May 31)
Group A
National vs. Eagles
grass vs. alliance
B Group
America vs. millionaires
boy vs. Medellin
Date 4 June 3-4)
Group A
eagles vs. National
Alliance vs. Grass
B Group
Millionaires vs. America
Medellin vs. Boy
Date 5 June 10-11)
Group A
Alliance vs. National
grass vs. Eagles
B Group
Medellin vs. America
boy vs. millionaires
Date 6 (June 17-18)
Group A
National vs. Grass
eagles vs. Alliance
B Group
America vs. Boy
Millionaires vs. Medellin
