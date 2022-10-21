The teams that are stuck in the league’s points jam looking for a place in the semifinal homers are counting that with 31 points they are enough to get into the fight for the second star of 2022.

One of those who spoke openly about the subject was the Junior coach, Julio Comesana, who analyzed this Friday, in a press conference, the difficult situation of his team to reach the home runs.

After the 2-0 defeat against Envigado, on Monday, Junior was left with no margin of error to qualify, although, in theory, he has two not-so-complicated games: on Sunday he hosts Cortuluá in Barranquilla and closes on the last date in Montería, against Jaguars.

“I think that with 31 points a team enters. I don’t remember when a team was left out with this percentage. I also understand that there are situations that can arise that suddenly don’t help us,” said Comesaña.

The teams that were left out with 31 points or more

The truth is that, although the average number of points to enter the eight in the tournaments with 20 teams and classic dates is 30.5, it did not always reach 31. And even more.

This round-robin format has been played 11 times since 2015, when the number of teams in the first division was increased to 20. In four of them, the ninth was left out with 31 points.

The first ‘victim’ was Santa Fe, who reached the last date of the 2015-I League in the top eight with 31 points, but lost the classic 1-3 against Millonarios and was left out. The eighth, Junior, entered with 33.

Santa Fe lost 1-3 to Millonarios and was left out with 31 points in the 2015-I League. Photo: Juan Manuel Vargas. Archive THE TIME

In the following semester, another team was eliminated with 31 points: Patriotas de Boyacá, which, despite beating Alianza Petrolera 1-0, was left out on goal difference. The eighth was Santa Fe.

History repeated itself in the 2019-II League, when Medellín could not get past the draw against Tolima at home (1-1) and was stuck with 31, one less than the eighth, Cúcuta Deportivo.

In the 2020 League, Águilas Doradas missed out on the playoffs with 31 points, despite beating Deportivo Cali 4-1 on the last date. They lacked a point to reach the eighth, Equidad, who qualified by beating America 1-2 as a visitor.

There was even a League in which a team was eliminated with 32 points. It happened in the second half of 2016. Envigado was a bit short to qualify: they beat Cortuluá 1-0, but Patriotas took him out on goal difference, beating Boyacá Chicó 1-2.

