League | The snatching of puck fans caused chaos at the Nokia Arena – the stand was surrounded

The league semi-final match in Tampere started with the burning of smoke torches. Ilves won the match with a score of 3–2, and tied the semi-final series against Pelicans at 2–2.

Tampere

To Tampere The fourth SM league semi-final match between Ilves and Lahti Pelicans got off to a smoky start at Nokia Arena on Saturday.

Before the start of the match, torches were lit in the fan stand of the away team Pelicans, which caused a huge cloud of smoke over the main stand. The smell of gunpowder hung in the air.

The security guards of the Nokia Arena surrounded the Pelicans’ fan stand right after the torch was lit.

After a long negotiation, the orderlies started to remove fans from the stands.

Most of the removal of fans took place in a calm manner, but for a few fans, a light command was not enough.

The organizers had to use mild force to restrain a couple of excited puck fans dressed in black from the stands to other scenery.

The situation calmed down when the orderlies had removed a dozen Pelicans fans from the stands. The organizers later left the fan stand.

According to reports, there were several police cars outside the Nokia Arena after the incident.

Self in the match, Ilves beat Pelicans 3–2 and, after colorful stages, tied the wins in the match series to 2–2.

Pelicans, who won the previous two semi-final meetings, went into the final set with a 2–1 lead, but Ilves rose Joona Ikonen and by Les Lancaster over with superior hits.

Lancaster scored two goals in the match.

The Pelicans appeared to be marching to victory after taking the lead in the second period Toni Utusen and Aatu Jämsenin with scored goals 2–0.

The away team’s game was rolling, and Ilves was in trouble.

The home team got a wake-up call from their American defender Lancaster’s 1-2 narrowing shot from the return puck.

“The Pelicans’ opening goal froze us a bit. After our narrow goal, there was no longer any ambiguity as to who would win the game,” Ilves’ head coach Antti Pennanen praised his own in an interview with C More.

Pelicans forward Miika Roine one could only wonder how the puck finally bounced.

“We played better today than in the previous game, which we won,” Roine marveled.

The specialty of the semifinal series is that all four meetings between the teams have ended with goals 3–2.

Four wins are needed for a spot in the SC final. The teams will meet next next Tuesday in Tampere.