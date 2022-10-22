The Colombian League entered this Friday in the final stretch of the all-against-all phase, in which the plunder of points will be enormous and in which each shot, each goal and each save can be decisive to know the eight teams that will play for the november star

Until Friday night, no team had arithmetically secured its place in the top eight of the championship. Not even Golden Eagles, the new leader. The bar pointed to 31 points.

However, the results of the last days, plus what happened in the two postponed games on Wednesday, when Millonarios lost again, this time against Pereira, and Medellín fell against Bucaramanga, make the demand even greater.

“I think that with 31 points a team enters. I don’t remember when a team was left out with this percentage. I also understand that there are situations that can arise that suddenly don’t help us,” said Comesaña.

The truth is that, although the average number of points to enter the eight in the tournaments with 20 teams and classic dates is 30.5, it did not always reach 31. And even more. This round-robin format has been played 11 times since 2015, when the number of teams in the first division was increased to 20. In four of them, the ninth was left out with 31 points. And in one, in the second half of 2016, Envigado scored 32 points and had to watch the finals on television.

Except Once Caldas, who managed seven points in the last three days, none of the top eight in the table got more than five points in the same period. It seems that neither wants to secure the classification. And that makes the board look tighter and tighter.

Santa Fe plays the season and the classification

Despite the fact that things have not worked out recently, teams like Santa Fe, which faces Deportivo Cali today (2 pm, with a signal from Win Sports +), have more than alive their aspirations to enter the eight. In fact, the 4-1 defeat of Unión Magdalena against La Equidad allowed him to wake up this Saturday among the eight.

“We agree that we have missed important opportunities and also that it has been us and our mistakes. If you don’t learn to get up, you’re not ready for this,” said Santa Fe coach Alfredo Arias. “We made serious mistakes that put us at a disadvantage. We entered a rush and anxiety that led us to suffer the match. We have to get character back,” he added.

Millionaires continue with the anguish of the last dates

The situation is not very different in Millonarios, who went from being a solid leader to seeing how all the hopefuls to fight for the entrance to the eight were approaching him. Five dates without winning in the League force him to beat Tolima today to qualify and recover the lost ground in the accumulated of the year to seek the box to the Copa Libertadores. That game will be seen by Win +, from 6:10 in the afternoon.

“We are going to get involved. We have a team and we are convinced that we can get involved and we are going to fight for a Cup final with dignity. If I have something to have with this group, it is peace of mind. We want to get out of this pothole. We have three games left to get into it”, declared the Millonarios coach, Alberto Gamero, after the surprise defeat against Pereira.

Everyone does the math, like the coach of América, Alexandre Guimaraes, who has no margin for error and who today faces the leader, Pasto (4:05 pm). “With 30 points no one qualifies, at least I reaffirm that with 30 it will be very difficult to enter. So it forces us to put out of our minds the fact that we can tie up a qualifying on Saturday,” he said.

