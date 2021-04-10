League The Pelicans left HIFK to zero in Lahti

The Pelicans succeeded twice in the first set and escaped to victory.

Pelicans – HIFK 3–0

Lahti The Pelicans left Helsinki’s IFK without goals in the team meeting on Saturday. HIFK won the teams’ Friday encounter, but on Saturday the Pelicans scored 3-0 in their home game.

The Pelicans succeeded in the opening round twice. First Julius Bergman fired at the ring line from the wrist past the puck HIFK’s goal with his guards Frans Tuohimaan in time 5.20. After the middle of the batch Antti Tyrväinen was free of paint and increased the leadership of the Lahti people.

The goals in the second and third rounds were not seen until the Pelicans Casimir Jürgens fired from his own end into the empty HIFK goal of the puck just over two minutes before the end. At the end of the match, HIFK was able to try twice to score with superiority, but without a result.

Zero game played by Pelicans Patrick Bartošák rejected in the match 19 times.

HIFK’s in the exchange box, the game also led on Saturday Joonas Denmark and Jan Lundell. About the coaches Jarno Pikkarainen and Kari Kalto are still convalescent.

There is one match left in the HIFK regular season. In the final round on Tuesday, Vaasa Sport will be in Helsinki. Helsinki’s ranking in the regular season is certainly second. The opponent for the first round of the playoffs will be decided in the first round of the playoffs.